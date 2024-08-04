EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.74. 2,695,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $83.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

