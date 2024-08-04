EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 415,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,203. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.