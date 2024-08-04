EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $791,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $13.05 on Friday, hitting $236.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,833. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.69 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.68.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

