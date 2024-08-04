Evolus’ (EOLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

EOLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday.

Evolus Stock Performance

Evolus stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $874.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.29. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $30,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,616.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $30,820.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,616.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,006,191.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 533,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evolus by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Evolus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

