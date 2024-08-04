Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.49. 3,051,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

