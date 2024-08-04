Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $113.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after buying an additional 1,351,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after buying an additional 222,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,178,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.