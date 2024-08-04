FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,238,250.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $414.56 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

