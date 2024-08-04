Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issues Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

FMAO traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $25.09. 37,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMAO

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.