Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $985.01

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $985.01 and traded as low as $934.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $934.02, with a volume of 432 shares.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $975.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.53.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $29.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 30.81%.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
