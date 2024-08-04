Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

