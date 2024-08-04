Financial Analysis: Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) versus Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group N/A N/A N/A Polaris 3.98% 26.38% 6.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Massimo Group and Polaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Polaris 0 7 4 0 2.36

Earnings and Valuation

Polaris has a consensus target price of $89.18, indicating a potential upside of 13.00%. Given Polaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polaris is more favorable than Massimo Group.

This table compares Massimo Group and Polaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $126.35 million 1.25 $10.41 million N/A N/A Polaris $8.93 billion 0.49 $502.80 million $6.82 11.57

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Polaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Polaris beats Massimo Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Massimo Group

(Get Free Report)

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

