Financial Contrast: Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) vs. Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prime Meridian and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 18.62% 10.49% 0.97% Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prime Meridian and Westbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $41.82 million 1.93 $8.71 million $2.50 9.80 Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.33 $7.99 million N/A N/A

Prime Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

Prime Meridian beats Westbury Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

