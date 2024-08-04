First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 2.8 %

FBIZ stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.49. 24,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,721. The company has a market cap of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

