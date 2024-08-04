First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 15,664 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Comcast by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 19,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 70,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,947,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,262,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,951,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,184,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

