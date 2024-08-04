First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 265 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,709 shares of company stock valued at $71,147,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $10.81 on Friday, hitting $795.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,092. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $810.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $729.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.