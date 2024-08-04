First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

