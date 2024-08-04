First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.14. 917,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $215.37 and a one year high of $290.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,210 shares of company stock worth $17,911,529. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

