First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 64,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.14. 18,041,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240,251. The company has a market cap of $571.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.