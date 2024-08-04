First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VYM traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.61. 1,166,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,542. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.90.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

