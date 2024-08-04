First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FR. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

