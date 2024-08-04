Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Floor & Decor also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Insider Activity

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

