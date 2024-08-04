Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion. Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.89. 4,632,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.