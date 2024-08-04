FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $62.19 on Friday. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

