Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $397.10

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.10 ($5.11) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.70). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.86), with a volume of 27,463 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.27) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Focusrite

Focusrite Stock Down 0.7 %

Focusrite Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 385.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 396.24. The firm has a market cap of £221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,887.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.