Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. 67,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,606. The firm has a market cap of $203.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.53. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

