Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Fox Factory stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

