Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.0 million-$385.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.0 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.720 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $8.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,198. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.