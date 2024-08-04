Frax Price Index Share Trading 21.8% Lower This Week (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $10,454.07 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,115,752 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

