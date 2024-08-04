Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $136.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshpet

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.