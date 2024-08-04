Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.70

Shares of Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.70 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($1.09). Funding Circle SME Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.06), with a volume of 547,201 shares traded.

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.70.

About Funding Circle SME Income Fund

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

