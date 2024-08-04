Future Of Fintech One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.30 (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Future Of Fintech has a total market cap of $811.50 million and $1.30 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Future Of Fintech Token Profile

Future Of Fintech was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Future Of Fintech is fofmine.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.

[Telegram](https://t.me/fof%5Fofficial)[Medium](https://medium.com/@FOF%5FOfficial)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485165/fof-white-paper-final%5Fver1.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

