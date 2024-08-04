FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Reduced by B. Riley

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $8.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.20% of Nouveau Monde Graphite worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

