Gaimin (GMRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.79 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $474,613.74 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.0013861 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $374,038.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

