GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,266 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,257,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

