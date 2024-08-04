GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,720 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after acquiring an additional 494,460 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 403,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. 3,107,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

