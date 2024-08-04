GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,940,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $77,510,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 264,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $9.16 on Friday, hitting $189.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

