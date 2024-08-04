GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 23,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,855,582. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.55. 13,278,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,736. The stock has a market cap of $273.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.33). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.