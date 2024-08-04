GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.2% during the second quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Meta Platforms by 234.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 23,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,044,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $494.09 and its 200-day moving average is $479.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.