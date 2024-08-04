GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded down $29.48 on Friday, reaching $470.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,115,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.