GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 220 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Murphy USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Murphy USA by 1,091.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.14. 237,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.49 and a 52-week high of $521.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

