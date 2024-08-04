GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 5,521 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,526,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

