GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $548.77. 1,484,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $561.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.77.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

