GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $9.09 on Friday, hitting $243.97. 6,504,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,353. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.97. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total value of $4,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,662,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,837,972.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total value of $1,164,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $32,091,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total value of $4,131,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,662,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,837,972.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,242 shares of company stock worth $73,931,941. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

