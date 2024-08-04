GAMMA Investing LLC Has $508,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,323,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,428,968. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

