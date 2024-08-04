GAMMA Investing LLC Has $579,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.07. 1,433,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,478. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.08. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.