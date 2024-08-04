GAMMA Investing LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 30.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 39,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 217.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. 8,301,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

