GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,452,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $5,026,356.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,906,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,270,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $1,001,570.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,700,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,913,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $5,026,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,906,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,270,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,598,796. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,258,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

