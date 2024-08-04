GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.12.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.0 %

ETR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.80. 2,484,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

