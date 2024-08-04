GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,578 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 76.0% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $20.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.17. 2,729,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.70 and its 200-day moving average is $527.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.