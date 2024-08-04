GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after acquiring an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $7,190,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,178,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

